Open Predict Token (OPT) Trading 20.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. Open Predict Token has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $3,289.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Predict Token coin can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00003847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Open Predict Token Profile

Open Predict Token (OPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Open Predict Token Coin Trading

