Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives $120.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMCL. Benchmark increased their price target on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.79. The company had a trading volume of 158,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $146.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.14.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. Analysts expect that Omnicell will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at about $833,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,344,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.