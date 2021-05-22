Olin (NYSE:OLN) Upgraded to Buy by Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OLN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Olin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.71.

OLN opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olin will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

In other Olin news, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,081.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,850 shares of company stock worth $10,237,226. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Olin by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Olin by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

