OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 2,469 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,000. Goldstein Munger & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after acquiring an additional 30,389 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $80.03. The stock had a trading volume of 26,751,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,883,856. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $80.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

