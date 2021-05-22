OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 1,194 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 44.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 26,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 58,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after buying an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 12,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,886. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $112.91 and a twelve month high of $158.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.62.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

