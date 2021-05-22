OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.4% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.29. 3,647,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,587,400. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.90. The company has a market cap of $171.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.72.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

