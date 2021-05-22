OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Boeing by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.54.

Shares of BA stock traded up $7.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,578,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,504,346. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.29. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $135.78 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.