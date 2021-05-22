OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $3.01 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $439.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,713. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $431.53 and a 200 day moving average of $412.56.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

