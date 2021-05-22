OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,330,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,474. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.66 and a 200-day moving average of $162.18. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $177.71. The stock has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Insiders have sold a total of 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.67.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

