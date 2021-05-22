OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Cuts Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,171 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up 2.8% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned approximately 0.23% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $10,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KWEB. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

NYSEARCA KWEB traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.14. 3,989,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,872,365. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $49.30 and a 52-week high of $104.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.73.

