Oddz (ODDZ) Price Hits $0.75

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002014 BTC on major exchanges. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $9.42 million and $413,385.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oddz has traded 55.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00061181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.96 or 0.00371433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.58 or 0.00192702 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003854 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $318.28 or 0.00856884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

