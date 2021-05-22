Occidental Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RYF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.42. The company had a trading volume of 28,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,719. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $62.86.

