Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $1,063,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 24.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 245,995 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,477,000 after buying an additional 47,596 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.5% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. Cowen upped their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at $18,077,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,728 shares of company stock valued at $8,733,330. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $398.62. The company had a trading volume of 883,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,816. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

