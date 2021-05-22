Occidental Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,231 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 363.3% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.3% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 16.9% in the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 2,231 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

MCD stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $231.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,601,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,512. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $178.88 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $172.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

