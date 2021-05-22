Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.83 and last traded at $56.64. 7,495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 20,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of -74.53 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.81.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.