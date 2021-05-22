O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Raises Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 24,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $33.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDU shares. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

