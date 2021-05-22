O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $553,000 Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

NASDAQ HCSG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.58. 277,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,747. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.25%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

