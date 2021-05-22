O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

In other Badger Meter news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $913,829.70. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMI traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $92.60. 97,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,868. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.53 and a fifty-two week high of $111.77. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.16.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.