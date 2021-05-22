O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 545 Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,822 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIC were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in NIC during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in NIC during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in NIC during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in NIC during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in NIC during the first quarter worth about $225,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIC alerts:

Shares of EGOV remained flat at $$34.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.95. NIC Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGOV. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services and payment solutions that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company operates through three segments: State Enterprise, Payments, and TourHealth.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.