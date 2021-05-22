Nyzo (NYZO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $497,232.00

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 61.3% lower against the US dollar. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001036 BTC on popular exchanges. Nyzo has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $497,232.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00062101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.37 or 0.00372097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00196868 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $334.81 or 0.00881257 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

