Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives $36.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

NTNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NTNX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,691. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.89.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $346.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $85,007.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $32,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 886,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,479,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602 in the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

