NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

NS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded NuStar Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded NuStar Energy from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.25.

NuStar Energy stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.18. 647,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.32. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.62.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 48,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 378,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,824 shares during the period. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

