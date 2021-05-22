Numis Securities Lowers Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) to Add

Numis Securities cut shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) to an add rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watkin Jones presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 273.40 ($3.57).

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

Shares of WJG opened at GBX 235.50 ($3.08) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 232.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 199.42. Watkin Jones has a 52 week low of GBX 125.92 ($1.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 248 ($3.24). The firm has a market cap of £603.26 million and a P/E ratio of 29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Watkin Jones’s payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.