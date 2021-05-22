Numeraire (NMR) Market Cap Reaches $187.73 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Numeraire has a total market cap of $187.73 million and approximately $18.34 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for about $37.84 or 0.00100350 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00062606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00018340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.93 or 0.00859126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00089628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

NMR is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,334 coins and its circulating supply is 4,961,575 coins. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.