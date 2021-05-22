Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 98.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,537 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,749 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NUE traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $102.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,445,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,779. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.71 and a 200-day moving average of $64.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.43, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $107.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.