Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $155.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NOVT stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $137.15. 68,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,085. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.23 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. Novanta has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,569,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,015,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,312,423.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,077. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

