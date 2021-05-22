nOS Trading 0.5% Lower This Week (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One nOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. nOS has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00059642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00362244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00190987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003846 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.17 or 0.00863082 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for nOS is nos.io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

