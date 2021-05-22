Noble Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY)

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Noble Financial currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut EuroDry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDRY traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90. EuroDry has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $18.88.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). EuroDry had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EuroDry will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.56% of EuroDry as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

