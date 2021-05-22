Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 5,760 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.05. 3,551,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,993. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.60. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $162.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 17.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

