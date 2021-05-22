Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 51,200 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,340 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 51,200 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 1.6% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $28,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 42,375 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 359,987 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 44.4% in the first quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 605,700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,774,000 after buying an additional 186,300 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 43,551 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,915 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.08. 16,449,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,389,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.54. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $59.11. The company has a market cap of $252.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

