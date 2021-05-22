Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 15,720 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,720 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Etsy worth $14,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in Etsy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy stock traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,527,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,554. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.87.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $180,020.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,436 shares in the company, valued at $482,961.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

