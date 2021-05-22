Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $7.86 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,130 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.50. 1,237,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,017. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $113.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

