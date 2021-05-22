Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,120 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.0% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $18,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,525,000 after buying an additional 1,254,307 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,698,000 after buying an additional 361,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,089,275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,083,000 after acquiring an additional 42,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,803,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216,675. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.97, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

