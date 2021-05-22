Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Acquires Shares of 216,460 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 216,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,092,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.07.

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $44.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,346,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,234. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

