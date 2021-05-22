Ninepoint Partners LP Trims Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Ninepoint Partners LP cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 91.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 572,610 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for 0.4% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

NYSE:SU traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,365,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,218,095. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.