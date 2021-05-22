Ninepoint Partners LP Buys New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 22.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 31.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $524,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.12. 10,352,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,107,547. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

