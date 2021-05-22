Ninepoint Partners LP Buys 4,701 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. The Williams Companies makes up 0.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 152,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,318,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 36,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.39. 5,021,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,579,397. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 239.93, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

