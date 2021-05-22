Ninepoint Partners LP Acquires New Shares in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.2% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.0% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.53. 881,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,666. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average is $32.45. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.11.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

