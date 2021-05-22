Nimiq (NIM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.43 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Nimiq has a market cap of $49.82 million and $1.43 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,907.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,291.65 or 0.06045398 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $643.92 or 0.01698665 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.05 or 0.00456517 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00154743 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $230.84 or 0.00608963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.27 or 0.00435994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.38 or 0.00375606 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,456,398,035 coins and its circulating supply is 7,794,901,025 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

