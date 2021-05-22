Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles. It also manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation, formerly known as Vectoiq Acq CP, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of NKLA stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,999,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,500,091. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47. Nikola has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $7,999,997.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Nikola by 465.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Nikola by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 42,223 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth $260,013,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Nikola during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth $5,158,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

