Nicholas John Swenson Purchases 15,421 Shares of Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Stock

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) major shareholder Nicholas John Swenson acquired 15,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,465.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 2,900 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $19,285.00.

Shares of ISIG stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.52. Insignia Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $12.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Insignia Systems by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 98,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insignia Systems during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Insignia Systems during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; and digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services.

