NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) PT Lowered to $296.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $312.00 to $296.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NICE. Wedbush increased their target price on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.62.

Get NICE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.11. 227,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. NICE has a 52-week low of $178.45 and a 52-week high of $288.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.68 and its 200-day moving average is $246.86.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NICE will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its stake in NICE by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 118,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,733,000 after buying an additional 46,145 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $977,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in NICE by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 98,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,464,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.