NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) PT Lowered to $296.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $312.00 to $296.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.08% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on NICE. Wedbush increased their target price on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.62.
Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.11. 227,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. NICE has a 52-week low of $178.45 and a 52-week high of $288.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.68 and its 200-day moving average is $246.86.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its stake in NICE by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 118,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,733,000 after buying an additional 46,145 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $977,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in NICE by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 98,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,464,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.
About NICE
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.
