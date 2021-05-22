NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NREF stock opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1,712.96, a quick ratio of 1,712.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.44. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $21.48.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, Director Catherine D. Wood acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NREF. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 24.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 30,743 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 28,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

