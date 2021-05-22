Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) PT Raised to C$17.00 at National Bankshares

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.50 target price on shares of Nexa Resources in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of TSE NEXA opened at C$13.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.91. Nexa Resources has a 1-year low of C$5.34 and a 1-year high of C$14.92.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

