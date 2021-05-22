Newscrypto (NWC) Achieves Market Cap of $134.89 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 44.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $134.89 million and approximately $9.93 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00002252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00058479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.61 or 0.00403409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.33 or 0.00192455 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $315.22 or 0.00838760 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,042,963 coins and its circulating supply is 159,393,316 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

