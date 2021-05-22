Newport Trust Co Sells 354,974 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Newport Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,945,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,974 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co owned 1.68% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $69,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,779,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,636.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,657,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $44,691,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,603,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,591 shares in the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.40. 3,130,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,297,683. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GT. Northcoast Research increased their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Argus upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

