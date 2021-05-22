Newport Trust Co Purchases 515,208 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,658,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515,208 shares during the period. Parsons accounts for approximately 7.6% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Newport Trust Co owned about 0.74% of Parsons worth $3,059,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,863,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,839,000 after purchasing an additional 111,270 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Parsons by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,637,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,617,000 after buying an additional 157,001 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Parsons by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,194,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,136,000 after buying an additional 154,286 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Parsons by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,601,000 after buying an additional 209,169 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of NYSE PSN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.05. The company had a trading volume of 348,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,970. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $874.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.96 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

