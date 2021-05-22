Newport Trust Co Increases Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,267 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co owned about 0.24% of Belden worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Belden during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Belden during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Belden by 22.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after buying an additional 123,795 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Belden during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Belden during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.61. The stock had a trading volume of 180,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $54.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -147.45 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.82.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BDC. Stifel Nicolaus raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

