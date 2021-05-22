Newport Trust Co Has $372.83 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Newport Trust Co trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,930,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297,468 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for 0.9% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Newport Trust Co owned 0.64% of Capital One Financial worth $372,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

COF traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $159.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,551,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,993. The company has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.40 and a 200-day moving average of $115.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $162.33.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 17.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

