Newport Trust Co Has $28.19 Million Stock Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Newport Trust Co reduced its holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,109,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Unisys were worth $28,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unisys by 230.4% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 65,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 45,778 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Unisys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Unisys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Unisys by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Unisys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $98,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,996.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $237,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,254.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UIS traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,510. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $27.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $22.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Unisys had a net margin of 41.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.